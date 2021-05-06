Veteran Cornerback Jason McCourty Makes Free Agent Decision

After three seasons playing alongside his brother in New England, veteran cornerback Jason McCourty is heading elsewhere in the AFC East.

McCourty is signing with the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. There, he’ll reunite with Miami head coach Brian Flores, McCourty’s former defensive coordinator with the Patriots.

The 33-year-old defensive back is signing a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

McCourty spent the last three seasons in New England, appearing 44 games while starting 33. He recorded 152 tackles, 19 passes defensed and a pair of interceptions.

The Rutgers alum spent the 2017 season with the Cleveland Browns, compiling 65 tackles while intercepting three passes. From 2009-16, he played for the Tennessee Titans, who drafted McCourty in the sixth-round back in 2009.

For his career, McCourty has 18 interceptions, five fumble recoveries and one sack. He’ll fit in with Miami as an experienced and dependably piece for Flores to use.