Veteran OL D.J. Fluker Announces Free Agency Decision

Veteran offensive lineman D.J. Fluker announced his free agency decision on Monday night. He’s heading to the AFC East.

Fluker is signing with the Miami Dolphins after one season with the Baltimore Ravens. Miami will be the fifth NFL franchise for the former Alabama standout, who was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

“Thank you Baltimore…it was a fun ride with great fans and tremendous support,” Fluker wrote on Instagram. “Excited about my new journey to South Beach! @Dolphins family let’s ride!!! NOW GO AHEAD AND SWIPE BECAUSE I JUST GOT MY NEW UNIFORM!!”

With Baltimore, Fluker appeared in 16 games and started eight at right tackle, helping the Ravens lead the league in rushing yards and rushing yards per game. He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as the primary starter at right guard for the Seattle Seahawks.

Fluker spent the 2017 campaign with the New York Giants, starting six games and playing in nine. He began his career with the San Diego Chargers, playing his first four professional seasons for the franchise, while starting 59 of a possible 64 games at right tackle and right guard.