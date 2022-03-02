Look: Video Of Mike McDaniel At The Combine Is Going Viral

It hasn’t taken very long for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to become a fan favorite in the NFL, that’s for sure.

On Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch was talking about McDaniel during his media session at the NFL Combine.

“Mike’s a special person aside from being a special football coach,” Lynch said of McDaniel.

Lynch didn’t realize that McDaniel was in the crowd listening to him at that very moment. McDaniel had a hilarious reaction to Lynch’s comments, saying “F-yeah, John!”

It was a pretty great exchange, as McDaniel really appreciated Lynch’s praise. Thankfully, Kevin Clark of The Ringer was able to capture this moment on video.

Here’s this awesome moment between McDaniel and Lynch:

John Lynch was praising Mike McDaniel at the podium. Listening in, unbeknownst to John, was Mike McDaniel. This is what it looked like. This is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/avaiakwmek — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) March 2, 2022

McDaniel joined the 49ers in 2017 as their run game coordinator. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021.

Though it’ll be tough making the jump from offensive coordinator to head coach, McDaniel seems to have a lot of support from his former team.