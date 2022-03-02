The Spun

Look: Video Of Mike McDaniel At The Combine Is Going Viral

Mike McDaniel of the Dolphins.MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media on February 10, 2022 at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

It hasn’t taken very long for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to become a fan favorite in the NFL, that’s for sure.

On Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch was talking about McDaniel during his media session at the NFL Combine.

“Mike’s a special person aside from being a special football coach,” Lynch said of McDaniel.

Lynch didn’t realize that McDaniel was in the crowd listening to him at that very moment. McDaniel had a hilarious reaction to Lynch’s comments, saying “F-yeah, John!”

It was a pretty great exchange, as McDaniel really appreciated Lynch’s praise. Thankfully, Kevin Clark of The Ringer was able to capture this moment on video.

Here’s this awesome moment between McDaniel and Lynch:

McDaniel joined the 49ers in 2017 as their run game coordinator. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021.

Though it’ll be tough making the jump from offensive coordinator to head coach, McDaniel seems to have a lot of support from his former team.

