Video Of Tua Tagovailoa Practice Throw Going Viral

The Miami Dolphins probably didn't do Tua Tagovailoa any favors with the practice video they posted on Tuesday.

In the clip the team shared, Tua connects on a downfield pass with Tyreek Hill, Miami's prized offseason acquisition. That sounds great, right?

Well, except for the fact that the ball seems to be a little underthrown, which doesn't exactly assuage any fan concerns about his arm strength.

Take a look for yourself.

Of course, any strong reaction to a practice video is probably a mistake. We're not suggesting Miami's 2022 season is doomed because of one throw Tua made in early May.

However, there's no denying that there are questions about Tua's individual ceiling and the team's ceiling with him as a starter. And like we said, this video isn't helping answer them.