Video Shows What Dolphins Lineman Told Tua After His First Start

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins makes his first completed pass during the second half of their game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 1-0 as an NFL starter after last week’s 28-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Thanks to a stellar performance from the Miami defense and special teams, Tua didn’t have to do too much in his second career game. He completed 12-of-22 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Dolphins offensive lineman Ted Karras approached the first-year signal caller, who was quick to point out that he wasn’t content with how he played. Karras, however, was having none of it.

“Dude, we played 17 plays in the first half coming off a bye. Your first start, I’m proud of you,” Karras said. “That’s a dub [W] right there. You have to savor a dub. It’s too hard to win.”

It is great to see Karras have the young QB’s back right here. Tua will have to do more in order for Miami to win in the future, but as far as first starts go, he did what he had to do.

The No. 5 overall pick protected the ball and made just enough plays to ensure a win. It’s a good start to what hopefully will be a long and productive career.

Miami will take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, another stiff test for Tua and this team.


