Video: Tua’s Reaction To Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Play Is Going Viral

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the bench.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on from the bench area before making his first career appearance during the second half of their game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins beat the Las Vegas Raiders in one of the craziest finishes of the NFL’s 2020 regular season on Saturday night.

Miami topped Las Vegas, 26-25, eliminating the Raiders from the 2020 playoff race.

While Tua Tagovailoa started the game behind center for the Dolphins, it was Ryan Fitzpatrick who finished it. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores benched Tagovailoa in favor of Fitzpatrick during the second half on Saturday night.

The move paid off, as Fitzpatrick threw for nearly 200 yards and one touchdown in relief. He also made an insane throw to set up the game-winning score.

Tagovailoa had a pretty cool reaction to Fitzpatrick’s big play. Video showed the rookie quarterback celebrating with his veteran teammate near the sideline.

The Dolphins are planning on sticking with Tagovailoa as the team’s starter despite Fitzpatrick’s late-game heroics.

“If we got to go to a relief pitcher in the ninth [inning], that’s what we’ll do,” Flores said. “Fitz, he’s always ready to go. … I have a lot of confidence in Tua. He’s made a lot of plays for us. He’s made plays today. We just felt like we needed a spark. Fitzy gave us that.

“Tua is a young player. He’s developing. He’s improving on a daily basis. He’s learning from these experiences. He’ll be better next week.”


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.