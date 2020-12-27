Video: Tua’s Reaction To Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Play Is Going Viral

The Miami Dolphins beat the Las Vegas Raiders in one of the craziest finishes of the NFL’s 2020 regular season on Saturday night.

Miami topped Las Vegas, 26-25, eliminating the Raiders from the 2020 playoff race.

While Tua Tagovailoa started the game behind center for the Dolphins, it was Ryan Fitzpatrick who finished it. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores benched Tagovailoa in favor of Fitzpatrick during the second half on Saturday night.

The move paid off, as Fitzpatrick threw for nearly 200 yards and one touchdown in relief. He also made an insane throw to set up the game-winning score.

HOW did Fitzpatrick get this throw off 🤯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/7dlW4Ff4ey — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2020

Tagovailoa had a pretty cool reaction to Fitzpatrick’s big play. Video showed the rookie quarterback celebrating with his veteran teammate near the sideline.

Tua hyping up Fitzpatrick 💯 All love between the QBs (via @MiamiDolphins)pic.twitter.com/LNa7O87fAr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2020

The Dolphins are planning on sticking with Tagovailoa as the team’s starter despite Fitzpatrick’s late-game heroics.

“If we got to go to a relief pitcher in the ninth [inning], that’s what we’ll do,” Flores said. “Fitz, he’s always ready to go. … I have a lot of confidence in Tua. He’s made a lot of plays for us. He’s made plays today. We just felt like we needed a spark. Fitzy gave us that.

“Tua is a young player. He’s developing. He’s improving on a daily basis. He’s learning from these experiences. He’ll be better next week.”