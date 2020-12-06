Watch: Brian Flores Is Absolutely Furious With The Bengals

The Miami Dolphins’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been eventful in ways Brian Flores probably did not envision.

First of all, Miami cornerback Xavien Howard and Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd were ejected for throwing punches during a sideline altercation. Then, both teams engaged in a brawl.

The catalyst for the fight was a late hit on Miami wide receiver/punt returner Jakeem Grant.

Started with a late hit on Jakeem Grant.pic.twitter.com/gVFSf1rVIu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 6, 2020

In the middle of the mayhem, Flores took exception with the actions of some of the Bengals and had to be restrained by his players and staff members.

You can’t tell what Flores said because he’s wearing a mask, but he was clearly very unhappy.

Brian Flores wanted a piece of that. pic.twitter.com/T78VQyunPi — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 6, 2020

All of that stress aside, Flores will still be happy as long as his team leaves the field with a victory. They are a couple of minutes away from making that reality.

After trailing the 2-8-1 Bengals 7-6 at halftime, Miami has scored 13 unanswered points in the second half to take a 19-7 lead into the final two minutes of play.