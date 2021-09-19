Weather For Dolphins vs. Bills Today Could Be Brutal

An external factor could play a major role in Sunday’s AFC East game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills: the heat.

The temperature in Miami Gardens at kick-off is expected to be 89 degrees Farenheit, but with 61 percent humidity and the sun beating down on Hard Rock Stadium that heat should feel much closer to 100 degrees. That means players on the field will surely be feeling the effects while trying to play for a win in Sunday’s important division game.

However, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington pointed out that each team will be dealing with slightly different circumstances when it comes to the heat. While the Dolphins will be shaded by Hard Rock’s partial roof, the Bills will be left to sweat things out in full sunlight.

Although not entirely intentional, the Dolphins certainly have the advantage when it comes to the elements Sunday.

Miami will try to use the heat to get off to a 2-0 start with wins over two of their division rivals. The Dolphins knocked off the New England Patriots last week thanks to a pair of touchdowns from Tua Tagovailoa and a strong defensive effort, so will now look to grab an early division advantage by beating the Bills.

Buffalo dropped its season opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite leading by 10 points at the end of the first half. The Bills offense sputtered out in the final two quarters and the Steelers raced back to grab the win, sending last year’s AFC runner-ups to 0-1 to start the year.

Buffalo will look for redemption on Sunday in Miami, even amidst the brutal heat. Bills vs. Dolphins will kick-off at 1 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

