The Miami Dolphins made a pretty noteworthy addition to their new coaching staff last week, adding former All-Pro wide receiver Wes Welker to the fold.

Welker is joining the Dolphins as their wide receivers coach – the same role he held with the San Francisco 49ers for the past three years. He reunites with Mike McDaniel, who he worked under in San Francisco.

Under Welker, the 49ers wide receivers developed superbly. Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk rank among his top pupils.

Dolphins fans loved the addition of Welker, given the fact that he’s one of three former Miami players joining their staff. Former Dolphins cornerback Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain are also joining the staff as assistants:

Bunch of dolphin 🐐s on this list…still can't believe they traded Welker away for a ham sandwich. https://t.co/bUHUTHMIyc — Chase Vaughn (@ChaseVaughn) February 18, 2022

3/5 of my favorite fins ever rly on the coaching staff man ion even know what to say https://t.co/mL6WgGYXGr — AVERY® (@_mackierobinson) February 18, 2022

Some Dolphins fans are already petitioning the team to bring back other club legends like Jason Taylor, Jake Long, Lousaka Polite

Fins copying the Heat in bringing in former players on the coaching staff https://t.co/rwurfk9HDR — The Boy: The Zo Year (@blkbuddha) February 18, 2022

Let’s not forget Fasano or McMichael for TEs and Jake Long!! https://t.co/p2tlq8ZVhc — C3 Sports (@Dolphins_C3) February 19, 2022

Imagina o Jason Taylor treinando o Jaelen Phillips https://t.co/LtHmzITgIK — Waddlezao🐧(Draft) (@Waddlezao) February 19, 2022

Perhaps Lousaka Polite could be a fullbacks coach https://t.co/rMY5A6AhB8 — Allan Pasos (@MightyMouse08) February 18, 2022

Wes Welker went undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2004 and joined the Miami Dolphins after one game with the San Diego Chargers. He quickly emerged as a top punt and kick returner for the Dolphins.

In 2007, Welker was traded to the New England Patriots where he quickly became one of Tom Brady’s favorite weapons. Over the next six seasons he would have five 1,000-yard seasons, five 100-catch seasons, make five Pro Bowls and earned two First-Team All-Pro selections.

Welker would finish his career between the Denver Broncos and St. Louis Rams, retiring after the 2015 season and going into coaching soon after.

Now he’s back with the team where his NFL career took flight.