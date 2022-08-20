What Mike McDaniel Told Dolphins GM About Tyreek Hill Trade

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media on February 10, 2022 at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel might be an innovative offensive mind, but he's not a particularly great negotiator.

During an interview on "The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz," McDaniel revealed his initial reaction to finding out that Miami had interest in acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Let's just say McDaniel was ready to give up every possible asset for Hill.

"This is why I'm not a GM," McDaniel said. "I'm like, 'Tell them they can have everything.' ... I thought he was untouchable."

The Dolphins ultimately traded a 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick and 2023 sixth-round pick for Hill.

After acquiring Hill in a blockbuster trade, the Dolphins signed him to a four-year, $120 million extension.

Hill, who had 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2021 season, is expected to play a huge role in McDaniel's offense this season.

We'll find out this fall if Hill can put up All-Pro numbers without Patrick Mahomes throwing him the football.