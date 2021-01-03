What NFL Fans Are Saying About Tua Tagovailoa’s Performance

All the pressure is on Tua Tagovailoa this afternoon since the Miami Dolphins are facing a must-win scenario. There’s still an entire half of football left, but the early results are not promising at all.

Miami knew it wouldn’t have Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 17 since he tested positive for COVID-19. It was unfortunate blow to the offense because he’s been their “closer” over the past few weeks.

Tagovailoa hasn’t been terrible as a rookie quarterback, but the Dolphins aren’t seeing him make a ton of explosive plays on the field. In the first half of today’s game he has completed 12-of-19 pass attempts for 89 yards.

The Dolphins haven’t been able to make big plays downfield at all this afternoon, and at the end of the day that issue falls on Tagovailoa’s shoulders.

While it seems unfair to judge Tagovailoa so early in his career, the NFL world clearly isn’t sold on the Alabama product.

Dolphins coaching staff does not trust Tua at all. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 3, 2021

Tua Tagovailoa is 8 of 12 for 61 yards and the #Bills lead the #Dolphins, 21-3. Someone please check on @john_jastremski — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 3, 2021

Chan Gailey’s playbook when Tua is at QB. pic.twitter.com/tQxcCtgOi5 — Will Manso (@WillManso) January 3, 2021

The best play of the day for the Dolphins came on a pass attempt from Lynn Bowden Jr. It was a designed trick play to get Myles Gaskin out in space on a double pass.

Miami currently trails by 22 points at halftime. If the Dolphins don’t mount a comeback this afternoon, they’ll need either the Browns, Colts or Ravens to lose today in order to clinch a playoff berth.

We’ll see if Tagovailoa can bounce back in the second half against Buffalo.