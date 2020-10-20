What Ryan Fitzpatrick Has Said About Mentoring Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins shocked the NFL world this Tuesday by announcing that Tua Tagovailoa will be their starting quarterback moving forward. Ryan Fitzpatrick was playing well the past few weeks, but he understands why the team is making this move.

Fitzpatrick is a journeyman quarterback. He’s bounced around the league so many times that he’s never really had a place to call home for more than a few years.

Now that Fitzpatrick will have to be a full-time mentor for Tagovailoa moving forward, an old quote of his from an appearance on Adam Schefter’s podcast is going viral. It really puts into perspective how great of a teammate Fitzpatrick is.

“I think I have had such a great career in terms of the people that I’ve met and the people that have helped me out along the way,” Fitzpatrick said. “And I just view it as paying it forward a little bit. And I’ve made enough mistakes for plenty of quarterbacks combined with the things that I’ve been through and done. And to be able to share those experiences – the good and the bad – with some of these younger guys, if I could be a smart part of helping them in their career and making them a better player, then that makes it worth it for me.”

Fitzpatrick also commented on his situation in Miami, saying “I feel happy and privileged to be in the position that I’m in now to be able to pay it forward to someone like Tua.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s perspective on paying it forward to Tua on @AdamSchefter’s podcast last month illustrates why he’s the ideal mentor for Tua even after losing his job to him. Total pro. pic.twitter.com/eg0YDqSqQ8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 20, 2020

When the Dolphins put Tagovailoa in late in the fourth quarter against the Jets, Fitzpatrick was trying to fire up the crowd from the sidelines. He genuinely wants to see his young teammate succeed.

The NFL will get to see Tua make his first start in Week 8 against the Rams. We know he’ll have Fitzpatrick in his corner ready to help him at any moment.

[Field Yates]