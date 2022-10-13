When Tua Tagovailoa Could Return To Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

For the second week in a row, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out due to a concussion.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a scary scene for everyone involved.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was asked when we might see Tagovailoa back on the field.

Rapoport revealed that Tagovailoa could return to Miami's starting lineup next Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I think there's a realistic chance for next week," Rapoport said. "Concussion protocol is tough to judge, but he was on the field yesterday. That's a very good sign. He's doing well - he's seeing a lot of experts. So, no for this week but pretty good chance for next week."

Tagovailoa's return to the practice field this week is a step in the right direction.

The Dolphins will certainly welcome Tagovailoa with open arms whenever he's medically cleared for action. His absence has played a role in the team's two-game losing streak.

Tagovailoa had 1,035 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions during Miami's first four games of the season.

Miami is expected to start rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson this weekend.