Why Brian Flores Reportedly Didn’t Want To Recruit Tom Brady To Miami

We finally have the reasoning for why former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores didn’t recruit Tom Brady to Miami.

Per Joe Schad, Flores respects Brady but didn’t want to bother with tampering. He also thought the timing was off due to the status of the Dolphins rebuild, which was going to be a long-term plan.

Brian Flores admires and respects Tom Brady but didn’t want to tamper and also didn’t think it was the right time to recruit Brady considering the status of the Dolphins’ rebuild, which was intended to be a long-term plan, per source. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) February 1, 2022

Schad originally reported that owner Stephen Ross wanted Flores to meet with Brady, but it didn’t happen.

Tom Brady was the quarterback Stephen Ross allegedly wanted Brian Flores to meet in an alleged yacht meeting before Brady was a free agent according to a league source — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) February 1, 2022

With Flores deciding not to do this, the Dolphins ended up with Tua Tagovailoa and missed the playoffs.

Had Brady gone to the Dolphins, he would’ve had to play the Patriots twice each season since both teams are in the AFC East.

Brady ended up signing with the Buccaneers and the rest was history. He played with them for two seasons and won the Super Bowl in 2021 over the Chiefs.

He also threw for over 5,000 yards this season for the first time in a decade, plus had 43 touchdowns.

Flores likely didn’t realize that the Dolphins rebuild would’ve gone quicker if Brady signed with them.