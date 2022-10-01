Why The Doctor Who Cleared Tua Tagovailoa Was Fired Today

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after being sacked against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The NFLPA cited several factors in its decision, such as "failure to understand his role as UNC and hostility during the investigation process."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant just didn't represent "the best interests of the players" in the eyes of the NFLPA.

Each unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant is assigned by the league's head, neck and spine committee. They're approved by NFL's chief medical officer and the NFLPA Medical Director. Dr. Allen Sills and Dr. Thom Mayer.

Tagovailoa released a statement on Friday regarding his health. Thankfully, he's feeling much better.

"I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night,” he wrote. “It was difficult to not be able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I’ve received from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out.

“I’m feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back out on the field with my teammates."

The Dolphins have not yet released a timetable for Tagovailoa's return.