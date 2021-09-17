One Part Of Brian Flores’ Will Fuller Update Raising Questions

On Friday morning, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced that wide receiver Will Fuller would miss this Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills due to a personal issue.

“One day at a time. He has my support,” Flores told reporters, via Barry Jackson. “Things happen. When they happen, they’re not part of normal every day, it’s a surprise from that standpoint. He’s dealing with it. We’ll support him.”

While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with Flores’ comments about Fuller, he did raise a few questions with one of his responses to a follow-up question during this Friday’s press conference.

When asked if he believes Fuller will return to the Dolphins this season, Flores declined to answer the question. This has many fans wondering what’s going on behind the scenes.

Will Fuller will not practice today and will not play Sunday due to a personal issue, Brian Flores says. Flores declines to say if he believes Fuller will return to the team this season. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 17, 2021

Countless fans are speculating about Fuller’s future in Miami. Others, however, are simply worried about his situation away from the gridiron.

“Can’t read much into this,” one Dolphins fan said. “Flores never answers these questions. For all we know, he had a death in the family. Players are people too, and I wish him well in dealing with this personal matter, whatever it is.”

When he’s on the field, Fuller is a game-changer at wide receiver. In just 11 games last season, Fuller had 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns.

Of course, we’d love to see Fuller making plays for the Dolphins this season. Above all, though, we hope his personal issue gets resolved.

[Joe Schad]