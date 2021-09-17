The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

One Part Of Brian Flores’ Will Fuller Update Raising Questions

Brian Flores speaking to the media after being named the Miami Dolphins head coach.DAVIE, FL - FEBRUARY 04: Brian Flores speaks during a press conference as he is introduced as the new Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on February 4, 2019 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

On Friday morning, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced that wide receiver Will Fuller would miss this Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills due to a personal issue.

“One day at a time. He has my support,” Flores told reporters, via Barry Jackson. “Things happen. When they happen, they’re not part of normal every day, it’s a surprise from that standpoint. He’s dealing with it. We’ll support him.”

While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with Flores’ comments about Fuller, he did raise a few questions with one of his responses to a follow-up question during this Friday’s press conference.

When asked if he believes Fuller will return to the Dolphins this season, Flores declined to answer the question. This has many fans wondering what’s going on behind the scenes.

Countless fans are speculating about Fuller’s future in Miami. Others, however, are simply worried about his situation away from the gridiron.

“Can’t read much into this,” one Dolphins fan said. “Flores never answers these questions. For all we know, he had a death in the family. Players are people too, and I wish him well in dealing with this personal matter, whatever it is.”

When he’s on the field, Fuller is a game-changer at wide receiver. In just 11 games last season, Fuller had 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns.

Of course, we’d love to see Fuller making plays for the Dolphins this season. Above all, though, we hope his personal issue gets resolved.

[Joe Schad]

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.