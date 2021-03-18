Will Fuller Has Reportedly Made His Free Agency Decision

The wide receiver free agent market got off to a slow start this offseason, as a handful of talented pass-catchers tried to earn their full value on new contracts. Slowly but surely, the wideouts have started to fall into place, with former Houston Texans‘ deep- threat Will Fuller becoming the latest to find a club.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Fuller will sign a new deal with the Miami Dolphins. Early indictions show that that contract will be for just one-year and worth up to $10 million.

Fuller is regarded as one of the most explosive deep-threats in the NFL, having burst onto the scene with Deshaun Watson and the Texans. 2020 marked his best year as a pro, as he hauled in 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns, all career-highs.

Fuller will be able to take the field for the Dolphins in Week 2 of the 2021 campaign, after serving the remainder of his six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

My understanding of the deal is it’s 1 year, more than $10M with significant upside. https://t.co/ujLBdyp9vY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

The one knock against Fuller is his ability to stay healthy. Throughout his five-year NFL career, the 26-year-old has struggled to stay on the field for a full season. He played in 14 games during his rookie year, but has yet to play more than 11 since then. Fuller will have to make the most of his one-year contract so that he can land a big payday next offseason.

Thankfully for the Dolphins, their newest offensive weapon will be surrounded by a talented cast of pass-catchers. DeVante Parker will be back after two consecutive 100-reception season and tight end Mike Gesicki will look to build off of his breakout 2020. Most mock drafts also have the Dolphins taking another wide receiver in this April’s draft, setting up second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a nice arsenal.

After a 10-6 season in 2020, Brian Flores will hope to make a run at the AFC East division title next fall.