Will Fuller Sums Up His Mindset With 1-Year Contract

Like many other free agent wide receivers, Will Fuller is betting on himself. After five years with the Houston Texans, he signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

While the Texans struggled mightily in 2020, Deshaun Watson and Fuller were on the same page. In 11 games, he posted career highs with 53 receptions, 879 yards, and eight touchdowns. His season ended prematurely when he was suspended for a PED violation.

That suspension runs through the first game of the 2021 season. When he returns, he adds a major deep threat to a developing Miami Dolphins offense, helmed by second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It has been a tough offseason for wide receivers looking to get paid, especially with the shrinking salary cap. Like others, Fuller opted for a one-year deal, in hopes to cash back in soon as the cap rebounds for upcoming seasons.

He sees the one-year contract as an opportunity to prove himself to the Dolphins that he’s worth a long term commitment. He had his introductory press conference with the team today.

New Dolphins WR Will Fuller, in ongoing press conference: "I'm super excited to be here in Miami. I want to take a one year to prove to the NFL, to the Dolphins, they would love to have longterm." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 23, 2021

Will Fuller’s one-year deal is worth more than $10.6 million, with $9.6 million coming as a signing bonus.

It’s a slight bump up from what he made in 2020 with the Texans, after the team exercised its fifth-year option at the end of his rookie deal. He’s made over $24.2 million so far in his NFL career.

Before the suspension, Fuller’s biggest issue was his inability to stay healthy. He’s been incredibly productive when on the field, but has never played a full season, topping out at 14 games as a rookie in 2016. He’s missed a total of 27 games through five NFL seasons.