Will Fuller’s regular season debut with the Miami Dolphins will have to wait. Moments ago, head coach Brian Flores announced that the veteran wideout will not suit up this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Flores told reporters on Friday that Fuller will not play this weekend due to a personal issue.

“One day at a time. He has my support,” Flores said, via Barry Jackson. “Things happen. When they happen, they’re not part of normal every day, it’s a surprise from that standpoint. He’s dealing with it. We’ll support him.”

The Dolphins didn’t have Fuller for their season opener because he was completing a six-game suspension he received in 2020 for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Miami gave Fuller a one-year, $10 million contract this offseason, adding to an offense that desperately needed a speedy deep threat. During the 2020 season, he had 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns before missing the final five games of the season to suspension.

Earlier this week, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked about Fuller’s return from suspension. It was very evident that Tagovailoa is excited to play alongside the Notre Dame product.

“It’s good to have Will back,” Tagovailoa said, via the Miami Herald. “We can see in the game plan what things he can do to help us win this game. There are still things we need to work with Will on [with] timing. I’ve always had a relationship with Will.”

It’s unclear at this time if Fuller will miss a significant period of time due to this personal matter.

