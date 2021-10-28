Xavien Howard Has Blunt Response To Trade Speculation

Shortly before the 2021 NFL season kicked off, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores addressed a potential trade involving star corner Xavien Howard.

“We don’t want to trade X. Write that down,” Flores said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. “He’s a very good player. He’s a big part of the team. We don’t want to trade him.”

Since that time, Howard and the Dolphins have struggled to find wins. With a losing season looking extremely likely, Howard’s name has started to pop back up in trade rumors.

However, when asked about a possible trade, the All-Pro corner made it clear he only has his mind on one team.

“When asked about his mindset heading into the trade deadline next week Xavien Howard lifted his Dolphins shirt up and said ‘Miami Dolphins baby,'” Dolphins reporter Omar Kelly said.

Howard’s tune hasn’t changed since he made it clear he wanted to remain with the Dolphins moving forward.

“I’ve given by heart and soul to the Miami Dolphins franchise since they drafted me in 2016, and want to make it clear that I love my teammates,” Howard said earlier this offseason. “They are my family. But what I’ve learned is that the business side of the NFL proves organizations don’t always have player’s best interest at heart.”

Will Howard be on the move soon or will the Dolphins hold on to their star corner?