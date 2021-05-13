1 Aspect Of Patriots’ Schedule Is Extremely Difficult

The NFL released the schedules of all 32 NFL teams on Wednesday evening, leaving fans with plenty of time to analyze and scrutinze the match-ups before the start of the 2021 campaign.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots might have a major gripe with the league office after being dealt next fall’s slate.

According to Seth Walder of ESPN, Bill Belichick’s squad will be the only team in the league that will face three opponents coming off a bye week in 2021. The Patriots will face the New York Jets in Week 7, the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8 and the Indianapolis Colts in Weeks 15 all after the three teams will have had an extra week of rest.

Overall, the Patriots will have 15 fewer rest days than their opponents, making for the worst differential in the NFL.

The Patriots are the only team in the league that will face 3 teams coming off a bye. https://t.co/8HA7gbjZDn — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) May 13, 2021

The Patriots will at least be on a level playing field in Week 15, as the organization will join the Colts in having a Week 14 bye. However, that late of a bye week is less favorable as well, as Belichick and company would almost certainly want it to come closer to the midpoint of the season.

It’s doubtful that New England’s head coach will complain about his team’s schedule as that’s not his nature. Instead, the Patriots will just have to deal with the slate they’ve been dealt and do their best to bounce back from 2020’s disappointment.

[Pro Football Talk]