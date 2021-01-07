1 Word Being Used To Describe Bill Belichick’s Offseason Plan

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are coming off their worst regular season performance in a long time.

New England, in the first season of the post-Tom Brady era, finished with a losing record for the first time since 2000.

What’s in store for the Patriots moving forward?

One word is being used by New England insiders to describe Belichick’s plan for the offseason: “Aggressive.”

Longtime Patriots insider Greg Bedard shared what he’s been hearing about Belichick’s offseason plans during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” program.

“We’ve heard what Bill has said … basically since the first loss, that’s when Bill’s been in excuse-making mode. After the finale, and on Monday, I was worried about some of the things that he said, which were half-truths or not close to the truth. And I worried that what Bill was saying publicly, maybe he’s carrying that forward privately in terms of how he views this team. Maybe he’s gotten to the age where he thinks he can do no wrong and that they’re just a couple of plays away from doing this or that, or that they just need good quarterback play and they’ll be OK,” Bedard said.

“After talking to some people the last few days, it sounds like Bill knows exactly what’s going on. I think they’re going to set an aggressive path toward this offseason. And that means in a whole bunch of areas, from free agency to trades to the offense. I think he spent a good part of the second half of the season realizing where his team was and he’s ready to do something about it.”

The most-intriguing aspect of the Patriots’ offseason plans will come at quarterback.

It sounds like New England will move on from Cam Newton, but who will replace him under center in 2021?