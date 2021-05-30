1 Word Used To Describe Patriots’ Approach With Julio Jones

As delighted as New England Patriots fans might be at getting seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons, the organization itself isn’t rushing anything.

According to Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, the Patriots are being “cautious” with their approach to Jones. Per the report, New England has concerns about Jones’ age and injuries, along with the Falcons’ asking price in a trade.

“I’ve been told the Patriots’ interest is… cautious,” Bedard wrote, via NESN. “They’re around. If the price drops in compensation and contract, then I think Jones as a big slot/layer of security at a thin spot, would be something they’re interested in.”

Bedard posited that the Patriots might have to do a lot of workarounds with Jones in order to get adequate effectiveness out of him. But he did concede that when healthy, Jones is still among the best in the game.

All of that is why the word “cautious” seems appropriate in this case.

NFL Notebook: Lingering OTA thought – Do the Patriots really need Julio Jones/more at receiver?https://t.co/uovnzksrcZ — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) May 30, 2021

It’s no big secret that injuries have been a bit of a problem for Julio Jones. This past year he endured his longest injury spell since 2013, missing seven games due to injuries.

He’s missed at least one game in seven of his 10 NFL seasons.

That said, he’s only one year removed from 99 receptions for 1,394 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. And if anyone can resurrect the career of a star wide receiver, it’s Bill Belichick.

Should the New England Patriots pull the trigger on a Julio Jones trade?