2 Favorites Named For The NFL’s Coach Of The Year Award

There will be five new NFL head coaches gracing the sidelines in 2020, but some very familiar names are the early frontrunners for the Coach of the Year award.

The FanDuel Sportsbook opened their betting on NFL Coach of the Year with Bill Belichick and Mike McCarthy as co-favorites. The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys head coaches were given +1200 odds of winning the award.

Belichick is set to go a full season without Tom Brady for the first time since 2000. McCarthy takes over a stacked Cowboys team after a year out of football following a messy divorce from Green Bay.

In a tie for third place are Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts at +1400 each. Kliff Kingsbury came in fifth at +1800, followed by a four-way tie for sixth.

In last place is Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone. The fourth-year coach was given +5000 odds of winning the award, and is among the favorites to be fired first.

Bill Belichick and Mike McCarthy open as the favorites for Coach of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XnIIyF7yvP — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 6, 2020

Belichick is a two-time winner of the NFL Coach of the Year award, but hasn’t claimed it since 2007. McCarthy has never won the award despite leading the Packers to a 15-1 record in 2011.

Both of them head into 2020 in wildly different situations from what they’re used to though. Nevertheless, they’ve both proven to be more than capable of doing a lot with very little.

Are Belichick and McCarthy the best picks for NFL Coach of the Year?