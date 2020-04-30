2 NFL Teams Are Reportedly Interested In Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton may be coming off a down season, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be out of football in 2020.

According to Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer, two NFL teams have expressed interest in Dalton. He named the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots as the interested parties.

Jacksonville is slated to start Gardner Minshew at quarterback in 2020. But with head coach Doug Marrone likely needing a strong season to keep his job safe, going with a veteran wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Like the Jaguars, New England is also slated to start a second-year quarterback next season with Jarrett Stidham. Even with his decline though, Dalton would still in all likelihood be the best starter in the AFC East.

In nine years with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton completed 62 percent of his passes for 31,594 yards and 204 touchdowns with 118 interceptions. He made three Pro Bowls in his first six seasons and led Cincinnati to the playoffs in each of his first four seasons.

But a poor 2019 combined with a massive cap hit in 2020 made releasing him a pretty easy choice. That option became all but guaranteed when they drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall last week.

