2 Prominent Quarterbacks Floated As Targets For Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Will the Patriots be in the market for a quarterback this offseason? It's certainly possible if Mac Jones continues to struggle.

Jones had a really nice rookie season in New England, throwing for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. With just three games left this season, the second-year quarterback has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell believes the Patriots could upgrade their quarterback room by pursuing a few familiar faces.

In his latest story, Barnwell mentioned Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo as potential quarterback targets for the Patriots.

"The Patriots have to at least call Brady’s people to inquire whether he would like to return to New England to finish out his career," Barnwell wrote. "It would be uncomfortable to bench Jones for a 45-year-old quarterback who already has one retirement under his belt, but they can’t let a dominant defense wait for Jones or Zappe to catch up and improve. They could also pursue Garoppolo, who was traded by New England to the 49ers just before the trade deadline in 2017.

A reunion between Brady and the Patriots would be so intriguing. It would be a fitting way for him to end his career.

As for Garoppolo, he helped out his stock by performing well for the 49ers this season. He had 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions in 11 games.