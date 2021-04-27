2 Teams Patriots Have Reportedly Contacted About A Trade

Over the past 24 hours, there has been growing speculation that the New England Patriots could move up in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft for a quarterback.

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are expected to be the first two quarterbacks off the board in this year’s draft. Although the San Francisco 49ers haven’t leaked who they’ll take with the third pick, several NFL insiders believe it’s down to either Mac Jones or Trey Lance.

If that’s true, Justin Fields should be there for the taking if the Patriots want to trade up. It would cost a lot to make that move, but NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero stated that New England may have its sights set on the Ohio State quarterback.

“Several teams have been making calls about getting into the top 10 of next week’s NFL Draft — including the Patriots, who could have their eyes on Ohio State QB Justin Fields if he begins to slide,” Pelissero reported.

As of now, the Patriots own the No. 15 overall pick in the draft. It’s highly unlikely that Fields falls all the way down to that spot, which is why there are trade rumors surrounding the franchise.

While a move hasn’t been made just yet, NFL insider Albert Breer is reporting that New England has discussed a potential trade with Atlanta and Carolina.

Two of the teams that the #Patriots contacted about moving up into the top 10 are the #Falcons and #Panthers, according to @AlbertBreer — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 27, 2021

The Falcons own the fourth pick in the draft, whereas the Panthers have the eighth overall selection.

We’ll find out in the coming days if the Patriots are serious about moving up to select Fields or another quarterback in this draft.