2 Teams Reportedly Showing Most Interest In Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette cleared waivers after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. While it’s taking some time for him to find a new team, there are reportedly suitors out there.

According to Evan Lazar of CLNS Media Network, two teams are getting the most mentions for Fournette right now. The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills are reportedly interested in him.

Per the report, Fournette is “shopping around” for the best offer right now. Lazar suspects that whichever teams signs him will give him a one-year deal.

The Patriots and Bills boast elite defenses and are expected to be in contention for the division title this year. Adding a bruising running back to their committee-based rushing attacks can only help those odds.

Leonard Fournette was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He had a strong rookie season, rushing for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns for a Jaguars team that won the AFC South and made the AFC Championship Game.

But there were internal problems between Fournette and the Jaguars almost out the gate. Fournette was suspended for violating team rules and suspended on other occasions too.

In 2019, Fournette had his best season, but the team struggled and made a number of front office changes in the offseason.

The Jaguars released Fournette earlier this week after reportedly trying to trade him. Both sides are currently locked in a battle over the money remaining money due on his rookie contract.

UPDATE: It appears that you might be able to cross the Patriots off the list of interested teams. According to NFL insider Mike Giardi, the Patriots do not have interest in the former Jaguars running back.

