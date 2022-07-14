3 Ex-Patriots Stars Will Appear In Tom Brady's Movie

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: Julian Edelman #11 and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is getting the band back together for his upcoming movie 80 for Brady.

Former New England Patriots wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman and tight end Rob Gronkowski will appear in the project, which is currently filming.

“We’ve been part of a lot of battles together,” Brady told Variety about reuniting with his old pals. “We’ve never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there. Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I’m doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me.”

Directed by Kyle Marvin and starring Brady, who is also a producer, the film is about four friends--played by actresses Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Jane Fonda and Rita Moreno--road-tripping to Houston to watch Brady and the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

80 for Brady is set to hit theaters next year.

Will you check it out?