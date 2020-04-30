3 Favorites Named For Free Agent QB Andy Dalton

After spending nearly a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals, veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is now searching for another team. On Thursday morning, the former second-round pick was released by the franchise that drafted him back in 2011.

Dalton isn’t a game-changer by any means, but he’s a steady option that could be the perfect acquisition for a roster that needs help at quarterback.

Several teams have been linked to Dalton over the past few hours, such as the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, they could be a solid fit for the TCU product because of his familiarity with offensive coordinator Jay Gruden.

Jacksonville might just end up being Dalton’s landing spot when it’s all said and done. Nonetheless, the odds-on favorite to sign Dalton at this moment is New England. Perhaps he’s the bridge quarterback that Bill Belichick wants.

Here are the three favorites for Dalton, via The Score:

New England Patriots (-135)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+150)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+650)

The Steelers would be an interesting fit for Dalton. He’d have the chance to face his former team twice next season – if Ben Roethlisberger misses time yet again.

As for Cincinnati, the starting job there belongs to Joe Burrow. That was made abundantly clear when the front office selected him with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Even though most teams filled their need at quarterback this offseason, Dalton shouldn’t have to wait too long to sign a new deal.