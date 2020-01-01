3 NFL Teams Reportedly Interviewing Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

Despite a reluctance to leave the New England Patriots in the past–which included reneging on the Indianapolis Colts after being announced as head coach last year–Josh McDaniels is still drawing plenty of attention from other NFL teams.

As the Patriots prepare to face the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs on Saturday, McDaniels is also managing a full list of upcoming interviews. He has three already lined up.

The Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants have all been granted permission to speak with McDaniels about their head coaching vacancies, according to the Boston Globe.

McDaniels previously interviewed with the Giants during the franchise’s coaching search two years ago.

Breaking: Josh McDaniels will have full interview dance card: Source: Panthers, Browns, and Giants granted permission to talk to Patriots OC. Also, Giants will get to speak with Joe Judge. https://t.co/JR6Bn3WRE9 — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) January 1, 2020

Since 2012, McDaniels has been the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He was an NFL head coach once before, leading the Denver Broncos to an 11-17 record before being fired late in the 2010 season.