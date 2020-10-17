6 NFL Teams Have Players On The COVID List The Past 24 Hours

The NFL has tried its hardest to minimize the spread of COVID-19 give the current circumstances, but unfortunately there are multiple teams dealing with positive cases right now. As a matter of fact, six different teams have placed at least one player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the past 24 hours.

Adam Schefter tweeted out a few moments ago that nine players from six teams have been placed on the COVID-19 list. Those six teams are the Eagles, Falcons, Jaguars, Panthers, Patriots and Ravens.

New England placed Shaq Mason, Sony Michel and Derek Rivers on the COVID-19 list earlier this afternoon. Jeff Howe of The Athletic said Michel tested positive for the virus, but it doesn’t sound like Mason and Rivers produced a positive test thus far.

Baltimore placed Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this morning. The team did not say whether he tested positive for the virus or has been in close contact with someone who has.

Moving over to Jacksonville, the Jaguars announced that defensive end Josh Mauro is heading over to the COVID-19 list. Additionally, the team has placed a dozen members from their practice squad on the list.

Multiple teams in the NFC are also dealing with coronavirus-related issues.

The Eagles announced on Friday night that offensive guard Matt Pryor was placed on the COVID-19 list. He was in close contact with someone outside of the facility who had the virus, according to the team.

A pair of teams in the NFC South placed a member of their team on the COVID-19 list as well. Carolina will be without offensive lineman Tyler Larsen, meanwhile Atlanta will not have second-round pick Marlon Davidson or defensive end John Cominsky.

Believe it or not, the NFL hasn’t postponed any of its Week 6 games yet. We’ll find out tomorrow morning if all 14 games on the schedule will actually take place on time.