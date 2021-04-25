9 Teams Mentioned As Possible Contenders For Aaron Rodgers

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, the reports that Aaron Rodgers might leave the Green Bay Packers aren’t going away. One NFL insider believes that as many as nine teams are still interested in acquiring him.

This past week, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora gave a list of teams he believes are interested in getting Rodgers by 2022. He listed off the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Washington Football Team, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings as teams that might make a move.

“If you think teams aren’t already thinking about what it would cost to land Aaron Rodgers by early 2022, you would be fooling yourself,” La Canfora detailed. “For starters, I could see Denver, New Orleans, Seattle (if it trades Russell Wilson), the Giants, New England (pending what it does in this draft), Miami, Washington, Chicago and Minnesota interested…”

That’s a pretty robust list. La Canfora would clarify that Chicago and Minnesota are unlikely since the Packers wouldn’t trade Rodgers in the NFC North.

But La Canfora firmly believes that Rodgers has control of the situation since he can hint at retirement instead.

Aaron Rodgers is coming off his third NFL MVP campaign. He led the NFL in touchdown passes this past year and once again had the Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

But Green Bay also drafted Rodgers’ successor last year, taking Jordan Love in the first round of the draft.

There’s definitely a disconnect between the Packers and Rodgers as to what his future with the team is. And that could lead to a trade sooner rather than later.