A 64-Game Patriots Streak Is Set To Be Broken On Sunday

There have been plenty of changes for the New England Patriots this year. So much so, a 64-game Patriots’ streak is about to be broken this Sunday.

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots are gearing up for a big showdown against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks enter the game as four-point favorites. As a result, a major Patriots’ streak is about to be broken, unless the line changes.

Per NFL insider Field Yates, if the Patriots remain underdogs for this Sunday’s game, it will snap a streak of 64 straight regular season games in which the Patriots have been favored. The 64-game streak is the longest in the Super Bowl era.

It’s easy to see why the streak is about to be broken this upcoming Sunday. Tom Brady is no longer the quarterback on the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, Wilson and the Seahawks got off to a hot start to the 2020 season last week.

The Seahawks are currently favored by 4 points over the Patriots in Week 2. Presuming this holds (no reason to think it won't), it will snap a streak of 64 straight regular season games that the Patriots have been favored, the longest ever streak in the Super Bowl era. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 15, 2020

Despite the Week 1 win, it’s easy to see why the Patriots enter the 2020 season as underdogs. Newton was impressive in his Patriots’ debut last week. But New England’s offense as a whole has plenty of room to improve.

In Seattle, it seems that Russell Wilson finally has full control of the offense. The Seahawks have a great chance to upend the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.

Cam and the Patriots will look to upset Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday.