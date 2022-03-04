A Potential Landing Spot Emerges For WR Amari Cooper

On Friday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Dallas Cowboys are expected to release star wide receiver Amari Cooper. It didn’t take long for a potential landing spot to emerge for the veteran wideout. That would happen to be the New England Patriots.

“Cowboys are ‘likely’ to release WR Amari Copper by the start of the new league year, per league sources. Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20,” Schefty tweeted on Friday.

This has Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots written all over it, right? That’s what NFL fans are saying on Twitter right now.

“#Patriots need a true WR1. Amari Cooper fits that mold,” tweeted G.T. Bobby Thompson. “Oh yeah, he’s from Alabama. Makes too much sense for Bill Belichick right?”

“Amari Cooper is still a top 15 WR in the league and is gonna turn only 28 in June, he’s still got some juice. I would be pretty psyched if the @Patriots signed him, tho I’d rather they draft Pickens, Skyy, or Metchie at #53 as they would be 21 22 23 years old rather than 28,” a fan wrote.

However, the Patriots are going to have a difficult time making the money work to acquire Amari Cooper.

“Trading for Amari Cooper would be an even bigger cap hit than tagging JC Jackson — unless the Patriots traded for Cooper and then extended his contract. Bottom line: He’s probably way too expensive for New England,” said Henry McKenna.

"Just after two seasons on that 5 yr/$100 million contract too. Cowboys save $16 million in cap and Cooper adds to already crazy deep WR free agency class. Has everything the Patriots need at WR but price still too rich for NE," George Balekji tweeted.