A Prominent Announcer Was Voice Of Robert Kraft's Wedding

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Dana Blumberg and Robert Kraft attend Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Robert Kraft and his fiancée Dana Blumberg tied the knot Friday in what is being described as a "star-studded surprise wedding."

Kraft, 81, and Blumberg, 47, had a crowd of about 250 for their nuptials. They invited guests by telling them to dress "festively" for a luncheon, per Page Six.

Kraft went big for the emcee for the event, reportedly enlisting friend and longtime NFL play-by-play man Al Michaels to introduce him and his wife.

We're going to go out on a limb and say that this assignment was more exciting for Michaels than the Bears-Commanders game he called in Chicago on Thursday night.

Congratulations to the Krafts! Perhaps the Patriots will cap the weekend off with a win this afternoon against the Cleveland Browns.