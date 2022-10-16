A Prominent Announcer Was Voice Of Robert Kraft's Wedding
Robert Kraft and his fiancée Dana Blumberg tied the knot Friday in what is being described as a "star-studded surprise wedding."
Kraft, 81, and Blumberg, 47, had a crowd of about 250 for their nuptials. They invited guests by telling them to dress "festively" for a luncheon, per Page Six.
Kraft went big for the emcee for the event, reportedly enlisting friend and longtime NFL play-by-play man Al Michaels to introduce him and his wife.
We're going to go out on a limb and say that this assignment was more exciting for Michaels than the Bears-Commanders game he called in Chicago on Thursday night.
Congratulations to the Krafts! Perhaps the Patriots will cap the weekend off with a win this afternoon against the Cleveland Browns.