A Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Conspiracy Theory Is Going Viral

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's partnership ended for good after the 2019 season--or did it?

WEEI's Alex Reimer published a piece last week that acknowledged the odds of Brady and Belichick teaming back up are slim, but then proceeded to go into some detail about why the pair could be angling toward a reunion.

Reimer's thesis started with Belichick being more complimentary than normal of Brady in a recent interview.

It wasn’t very long ago when Belichick couldn’t even bring himself to credit Brady for throwing two touchdowns in an AFC Championship with a gashed right hand. “We’re not talking about open-heart surgery here,” Belichick muttered in 2018.

Belichick’s tone was quite different Monday when he was asked about Brady passing for 100,000 career yards. “That’s a phenomenal accomplishment, and I’m real happy for him,” said Belichick on The Greg Hill Show. “Nobody deserves it more than he does. He’s worked extremely hard and that’s just an amazing stat.

“I don’t even know how far 100,000 yards is,” Belichick cooed.

Reimer then moved on to Brady, who admitted on his podcast this week that he still watched Patriots games and also waxed poetic about his time with Belichick.

"We had 20 years together of elite football experience that I wouldn’t have traded for anything in the world,” said Brady. “I know he’s a great competitor. What an amazing coach he is, and how he prepares the team to win, and he’s just done it year in and year out. The fact that he’s 22 wins away from [passing Don Shula for first in all-time NFL head coaching wins], I have no doubt he’s gonna get it.”

What does this mean? Probably nothing. We're buying that maybe Belichick is having second thoughts about Mac Jones, but that doesn't mean a Brady reunion is likely.

Both mean could just be more willing to speak positively about the other the longer they have been apart, which would help explain some of these recent quotes.

But, if Brady and Belichick 2.0 ever does come to fruition, the takes that would follow might break sports media.