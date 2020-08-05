Former Patriots TE Has Bold Prediction For Team’s Next Quarterback

Tom Brady’s two-decade long run with the New England Patriots came to an end this year, as the six-time champion decided to take his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s possible that Bill Belichick has his quarterback of the future on the current roster, but one of his former players doesn’t believe so.

New England is expected to hold a quarterback battle this training camp that includes Brian Hoyer, Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. Even though Newton has the best track record, the former MVP has the least experience in Josh McDaniels’ offensive system.

Perhaps the Patriots will turn Newton or Stidham into the face of their franchise for the foreseeable future. However, there is a legitimate chance neither quarterback finds their footing in Foxborough. If that ends up coming into fruition, Belichick will have to acquire another signal-caller.

Former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria recently made a bold prediction for who will be the team’s next quarterback. He thinks that Belichick will acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay did select Jordan Love with its first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, so Rodgers’ time with the franchise is most likely up in the next year or two.

Rodgers would face a lot of pressure in New England due to all the success the franchise had under Brady. Nonetheless, the two-time MVP is more than capable of handling sky-high expectations.

In the event the Patriots actually landed Rodgers, it would absolutely change the landscape of the AFC. Most analysts would predict a conference championship between Kansas City and New England.

Before fans in Foxborough start customizing Patriots jerseys to say “Rodgers” on the back, they might want to wait and see how the 2020 season plays out.