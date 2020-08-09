Former TE Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Finish His Career

Aaron Rodgers has opened up about his future in Green Bay following the Packers’ decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rodgers knows that the writing is probably on the wall when it comes to his future behind center in Green Bay. The Packers did not draft Love for him to sit on the bench forever. Eventually, they’ll want to play him.

So, Rodgers realizes that he could have to finish his NFL career elsewhere.

“There’s been a lot of hypothetical questions on here; I’m not always a huge fan of guessing those things,” Rodgers told reporters this week. “But obviously, I’ve said that before — I think if I retire on the team’s timeline, then all is well. If they’re looking to move on before I’m done playing, there becomes an impasse at that point. I can control my play and my performance and my approach and my leadership, but at some point, there’s other factors involved.”

Where could Rodgers finish his NFL career?

One former Patriots tight end believes he knows the destination: New England. Former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria recently made the bold prediction.

New England signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal this offseason, but the future of the Patriots’ quarterback position is certainly up in the air.

It would be very odd to see Aaron Rodgers in a Patriots uniform, though.