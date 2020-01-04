Adam Schefter Has Update On NFL’s Investigation Into Patriots

While the New England Patriots get ready for tonight’s showdown with the Tennessee Titans, it appears the league is almost done with its investigation involving the defending champions.

New England is being investigated for having a documentary production team at the Cincinnati Bengals facilities, where they were in prime position to record coaching signals.

Although there are reports out there that make it seem as if the Patriots didn’t intend to bend any rules, the reality is that it’s not a great look for the NFL. As for a possible punishment, it sounds like the league is nearing a final decision.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that New England is expected to be disciplined for these video violations in Cincinnati.

The Patriots will likely be disciplined in the next two weeks.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2020

Schefter believes the Patriots’ discipline could be similar to what the NFL handed out to former Browns general manager Ray Farmer. He was suspended four games without pay and the team was fined $250,000 for in-game texting.

Another example for the NFL to follow is how it disciplined the Atlanta Falcons for pumping crowd noise into their stadium during games.

The Falcons lost a fifth-round pick and were fined $350,000.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2020

It doesn’t sound as if Bill Belichick will have to worry about being in trouble. On the other hand, the Patriots probably don’t want to deal with any outside noise right before a playoff game.

Stay tuned for more updates on this investigation.