Cam Newton’s 2020 season with the New England Patriots had its share of ups and downs. After a strong start, Newton struggled for much of the year.

New England brought the 2015 NFL MVP in last summer on a one-year contract. It remains to be seen what their plan is for Cam in 2021 and beyond, as the 31-year-old QB is ticketed for free agency this offseason.

This morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter appeared on WEEI and touched on the topic of Newton’s future. If the former No. 1 overall pick leaves the Patriots, Schefter thinks a reunion with his old head coach is possible.

Schefter cited Washington as “the most natural spot” for Newton if he goes to a new team. Surprisingly, he also suggested that WFT might be willing to fork over a decent amount of money.

Adam Schefter on @TheGregHillShow: "The most natural spot for Cam [Newton] would be Washington if he's going to leave New England." As for what that contract might look like: "I am going to guess, two years with incentives, $40-50 million." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 6, 2021

Now, Washington has some decisions to make at the QB position for 2021. Do they keep Alex Smith around and roll with him and Kyle Allen? Is there a bigger name to be had on the trade market or in free agency?

It’s interesting to hear Schefter call Washington such a strong fit for Newton considering their head coach, Ron Rivera, didn’t show much interest in his former Carolina Panthers quarterback last offseason.

Did he do that because Rivera was bullish on Allen and willing to take a chance on Smith and Dwayne Haskins? Or did he do it because he felt Newton was “washed” and trending downward?

The answers to those questions may provide insight into whether or not WFT would actually pursue Cam on the open market this year.