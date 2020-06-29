Adam Schefter: Only 1 Team Showed ‘Real Interest’ In Cam Newton

Cam Newton is now a member of the New England Patriots after a lengthy spell as a free agent. But despite being the NFL MVP as recently as 2015, Adam Schefter reported that there wasn’t a whole lot of interest in him.

Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Patriots were the only team in the NFL to show “real interest” in the former Panthers QB. That may be why the Patriots managed to get him on a one-year, $7.5 million contract. Marcus Mariota and Taysom Hill both got more to be backups at their respective teams.

But the one-year deal in New England could be an attempt by Bill Belichick to get some future value out of Cam. If he signs for a big deal with a team in 2021, he’ll get a compensatory pick for his trouble. And if he makes the playoffs or even wins another Super Bowl with Cam under center, all the better.

Few teams have been as adept at reclamation projects as the Patriots have been over the past 15 years. Lest we forget, Randy Moss and LeGarrette Blount were both seen as lost causes before they joined the team.

The Patriots were the only team to show "any real interest" per @AdamSchefter. (🎨: tmaccreative/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/UmAOsf8QRq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 29, 2020

But Cam Newton is in a very different situation from some of Belichick’s prior reclamation projects.

The three-time Pro Bowl QB is coming off a foot injury that cost him nearly all of the 2019 season. Having missed 16 games in the past two seasons, it’s hard to gauge when or even if he’ll reach his Pro Bowl form again.

Nevertheless, Cam Newton won’t see the field until he’s healthy. And when he does, he may be the most dangerous QB in the AFC East.