Adam Schefter Responds To Being Called Out By Stephon Gilmore’s Wife

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has responded to Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s wife’s denial of one of his reports from last week.

Last Wednesday, Schefter reported that Gilmore, who tested positive for COVID-19 after New England’s Monday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, had had dinner the previous Friday with quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, October 3 and missed the Patriots-Chiefs game. However, Gilmore’s wife Gabrielle denied Schefter’s report about her husband last night.

“There was no dinner out, I’m going to help you out so you guys stop reporting false news,” she wrote on Twitter.

This morning, Schefter doubled down on his claim, saying that Gilmore and Newton did have dinner and that the disconnect between he and Mrs. Gilmore may just be a matter of semantics.

“I have real respect for Stephon Gilmore, Mrs. Gilmore, [and] I’m not looking to refute anybody,” Schefter said, via the New York Post. “They weren’t out to dinner. I don’t know why this is an issue. Cam Newton tested positive early Saturday morning. The night before, Stephon Gilmore and Cam Newton had dinner. That’s all. They didn’t do anything wrong. There’s nothing to that. They had dinner. What’s the problem? … It’s nobody’s fault, but they did have dinner Friday night. “I was basically on another radio station when it came up and at that moment, it came up at the point that Stephon Gilmore had just tested positive or was placed on the list. I was asked about it and said, ‘Well that’s interesting, he did have dinner with Cam on Friday night.’ It wasn’t a report, it wasn’t anything, it was just a fact. That’s all it is. I’m not trying to upset anybody, I’m not trying to point any fingers, not making accusations. They had dinner Friday night, what’s the big deal?”

The Patriots did not play the Denver Broncos this week due to COVID-19 concerns, as several New England players tested positive.

Instead, they are set to host Denver this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.