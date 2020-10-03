Adam Schefter Has Update On The Chiefs vs. Patriots Game

Sunday afternoon’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game appears to be in doubt.

Minutes ago, news broke that Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19. He will miss Sunday’s game against the reigning Super Bowl champions – if it happens, of course.

The NFL has already postponed one game this weekend, as the contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans has been delayed until later in the year. There was a COVID-19 outbreak within the Titans’ organization.

Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Patriots game remains on for now, though the teams are on stand-by.

“Patriots were scheduled to leave for KC at about 1 ET; trip now is on standby as they await more test results and guidance from the NFL,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The Patriots released a statement on the Cam Newton news on Saturday afternoon, however New England did not name him.

The AFC East franchise has reportedly been undergoing mass testing. So far, Newton’s positive test appears to be isolated. Of course, it would not be surprising if that changes.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport notes that “plenty of things needs to be figured out before the game is officially on.”

The #Patriots statement. Plenty of things needs to be figured out before the game is officially on. https://t.co/cg4cNzjMMs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2020

The Patriots and the Chiefs are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.