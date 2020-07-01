AFC Head Coach Makes Bold Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham Claim

Just over two days ago, the New England Patriots made headlines when they acquired a former league MVP.

After losing one MVP quarterback, Bill Belichick and company went out and got another one – for less. New England signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal heavy on the incentives.

If he reaches all of the incentives, he’ll make just $7.5 million during the 2020 season. Immediately after Newton signed with the Patriots, analysts suggested he would become the team’s starting quarterback.

However, one AFC East rival coach doesn’t think Newton will immediately take over the starting role. ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini spoke with an AFC East coach who doesn’t think Newton will start Week 1.

“I think they are going to keep 3 QBs. Use Cam Newton perhaps as the wild card. I actually don’t see him starting Week 1 in the offense…I know one thing for a fact: the Patriots love Jarrett Stidham,” Russini reported on Wednesday morning.

The Patriots might have all the confidence in the world in second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham. However, that doesn’t take away from the fact that the team is taking a chance on a former No. 1 overall pick.

Newton missed the majority of the 2020 season with a Lisfranc injury, but has posted a series of showing he’s back at 100-percent.

After being released by the Carolina Panthers, he has a chance to start over with the Patriots.