An 8th Patriots Player Has Opted Out Of The NFL Season

Make that eight New England Patriots players who are opting out of the 2020 NFL season.

On Sunday, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates reported that Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse has opted out of 2020. LaCosse joins Brandon Bolden, Marcus Cannon, Patrick Chung, Dont’a Hightower, Marquise Lee, Najee Toran and Danny Vitale in opting out.

Last year, LaCosse had 13 receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown in his first season with the Patriots. He finished ninth on the team in receptions and yards that year.

Undrafted out of Illinois in 2015, LaCosse spent his first three NFL seasons with the New York Giants. He signed with the Denver Broncos in 2017 and posted his best receiving year in 2018.

With LaCosse now opted out of the season, no NFL team has as many players opted out as the Patriots.

Given the reputation that Bill Belichick has earned as the NFL’s preeminent evil genius, one has to believe there’s some diabolical scheme in the works at Foxborough.

This 2020 season marks the first year where Tom Brady will not take a snap for the Patriots, so one has to wonder if a rebuild is just around the corner.

If the team is setting itself up for a tank in 2020, this might be the best time and situation to go about it.

Are the Patriots setting themselves up to tank this year, or are these players opting out just a coincidence?