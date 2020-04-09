Analyst Names 1 Team Tom Brady Would’ve Won 10 Super Bowls With

Tom Brady’s 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots was an unprecedented pattern of immense success. But one NFL analyst believes had Brady spent those 20 years with another team from the AFC, he’d have at least 10 Super Bowls.

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah joined the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday. At the end of the interview, Jeremiah shared the one question he wish he’d have the chance to ask Brady and receive and honest answer in return.

“Tom, if you were the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, with their personnel, how many Super Bowls would you have won there?” Jeremiah asked, via NBC Sports.

The question isn’t all too crazy – and it’s fun to sort through the hypothetical scenario. But it’s Jeremiah’s answer that’ll leave you speechless:

“If he was telling the truth, he’d say 10,” Jeremiah answered. “I mean, look at the personnel, Dan. Compare the personnel of those two teams, outside the quarterback position, for the 2000s decade. I think he would have won 10 Super Bowls.”

It’s sort of a silly argument and debate. But that’s where we’re at given the current sports hiatus.

The reality is Brady’s 20-year tenure in New England was the best run in NFL history.

Pondering over if No. 12 would’ve had more success in Baltimore, compared to New England, seems unnecessary.