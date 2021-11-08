Anonymous NFL Coach Has Telling Admission On Mac Jones

In true Bill Belichick fashion, the New England Patriots are having a sneaky-good season. How? Look no further than rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

The former Alabama star isn’t perfect. In fact, he looks like a rookie fairly often. But there’s no doubt his future is bright.

Jones is starting to take complete control of the Patriots offense. His stats won’t wow you (2,135 yards and 10 touchdowns with seven picks in nine games), but he knows how to win football games. New England has won three straight games to improve to 5-4.

An anonymous NFL GM told NBC Sports’ Peter King that he believes Jones is better than Bengals’ second-year quarterback Joe Burrow.

“Excellent, deep defense,” the GM said about the Patriots, “and Mac Jones is every bit as good as Joe Burrow.”

That’s not all. This same GM thinks the Patriots are the team to watch in the second half of the season.

2. New England.One coach told me over the weekend he thinks the Patriots are better than the Bills. “Excellent, deep defense,” he said, “and Mac Jones is every bit as good as Joe Burrow.” Interesting. The Pats are a half-game behind Buffalo, but there’s one important standings factor to remember: Buffalo hasn’t played the Jets yet, and New England has finished with the Jets. Jones has been terrific, quickly. Bills-Pats, twice in 21 days in December, should be fun.

Believe it or not, the Patriots are just a game back of the Buffalo Bills atop the AFC East. Oh, and by the way, the division foes haven’t played each other yet this season meaning they have two regular-season meetings left.

Mac Jones and the Patriots practically control their own destiny. That’s a tall task for a rookie, but Jones isn’t playing like your average first-year quarterback.