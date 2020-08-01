Another Patriots Player Has Opted Out Of The 2020 Season

With so much uncertainty surrounding the 2020 NFL season, the league has allowed players to take a voluntary opt-out for this fall. No team has seen more players opt out of the upcoming campaign than the New England Patriots.

New England already lost Brandon Bolden, Marcus Cannon, Patrick Chung, Dont’a Hightower, Najee Toran and Danny Vitale for the 2020 season. Bill Belichick has no issue with his players opting out, as he told reporters “I respect and support it 100 percent.”

Well, it appears the hits keep on coming for the Patriots. On Saturday morning, news broke that Belichick will also be without one of the most experienced wideouts on his team.

According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the Patriots will not have Marqise Lee this season. He’s the seventh player from New England’s roster to opt out.

New: Wide receiver Marqise Lee is planning to opt out of the 2020 season, per league source. He is the seventh #Patriots player to make this choice. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 1, 2020

Lee signed a one-year deal with the Patriots back in April.

Injuries have plagued Lee over the last two seasons, but he’s been a viable option at wideout when healthy. During the 2017 season, the USC product had 56 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns.

Since the Patriots won’t have Lee for the 2020 season, the offense will have to rely on Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu.

The entire offense for the Patriots will look different this fall, and that’s not just because Lee opted out. For the first time in two decades, Tom Brady is not on the roster.

It’ll be very interesting to see how Belichick manages the new-look Patriots this year.