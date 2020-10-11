Another Patriots Starter Has Reportedly Tested Positive

The New England Patriots’ defense has reportedly taken another hit with a positive COVID-19 test.

New England All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive earlier this week. Gilmore reportedly tested positive a couple of days after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive.

Sunday morning, another Patriots player reportedly tested positive. Pro Football Talk reports that the positive testing player is starting defensive lineman Byron Cowart.

Per multiple sources, starting defensive tackle Byron Cowart is the player who tested positive on Saturday. He’ll be placed on the reserve list at 4:00 p.m. ET today. It’s unclear how Cowart got it. Some wonder whether he caught it in a meeting with fellow defensive lineman Bill Murray. However, the Patriots last had in-person meetings on Friday, October 1.

The Patriots were scheduled to play the Broncos on Monday night, but that game has been pushed back to next weekend.

ESPN reports that the game will be next Sunday.

The Patriots were to be on bye in Week 6, while the Broncos were supposed to play Miami. The Dolphins-Broncos game is being rescheduled. The NFL shut down the Patriots facility Sunday morning for the third time in 10 days while further testing is conducted, sources told ESPN’s Schefter and Field Yates.

New England vs. Denver isn’t the only game that could be moved. Tuesday night’s Buffalo vs. Tennessee game is also up in the air now.